Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.