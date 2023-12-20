Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $263.25.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Invest in Energy
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.