A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.9 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $3,968,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.