95,953 Shares in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 95,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

