9,350 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

