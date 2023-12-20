7,255 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

