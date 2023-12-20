626 Financial LLC Purchases 3,465 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

626 Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

