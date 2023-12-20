59,425 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after buying an additional 2,437,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 64,428 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after buying an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 393,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.