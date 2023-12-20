41,208 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

