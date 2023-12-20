396,895 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 396,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,152,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 27.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.7% in the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $353.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

