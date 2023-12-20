3,120 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 235,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

