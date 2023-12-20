2,756 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.