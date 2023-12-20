2,332 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $7,565,580. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $240.26 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $280.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $229.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.