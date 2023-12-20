2,080 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

