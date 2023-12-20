1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 3,097 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,626.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,701 shares in the company, valued at $51,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
1stdibs.Com Stock Performance
Shares of DIBS opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.63.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 1stdibs.Com
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.