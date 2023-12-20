1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 3,097 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,626.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,701 shares in the company, valued at $51,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $2,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 376,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

