15,980 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

