10,900 Shares in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOAN opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

