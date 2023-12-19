Zacks Research Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

