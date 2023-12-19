Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $25.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.17. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.10 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $488.48 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.