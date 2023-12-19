Zacks Research Comments on ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

