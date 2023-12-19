Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $41.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,358,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.