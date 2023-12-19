Yellow (YELLQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th.

Yellow Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of YELLQ stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Yellow has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

