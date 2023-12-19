Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 334.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $199.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $209.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.