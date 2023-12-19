William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $280.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.34 and a 200 day moving average of $250.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $288.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 102.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

