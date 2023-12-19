Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SBI opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 572,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 266,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

