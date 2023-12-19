Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toll Brothers (TOL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL):

12/12/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Toll Brothers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/29/2023 – Toll Brothers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

