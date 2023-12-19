Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

