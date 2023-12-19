Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $374.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

