Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $374.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.