Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Watsco worth $26,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 44.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Watsco by 14.2% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 10.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $426.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.67. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.38 and a 1 year high of $428.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

