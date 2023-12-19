Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Waterstone Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

