Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

