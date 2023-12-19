Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Dylan Allread Sells 24,806 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $43,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 364,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Dylan Allread sold 16,605 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,726.65.

Wag! Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PET opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.40. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 184.45% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Wag! Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

