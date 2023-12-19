Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $496,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

