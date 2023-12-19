VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of VTEX opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.42. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,536,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

