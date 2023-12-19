voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VJET. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

