Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 378 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $413.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

