Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.13 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

