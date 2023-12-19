Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

VRSK opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

