Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $1,147.00 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $932.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $884.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

