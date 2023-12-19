Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 3.0 %

NFLX opened at $486.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $492.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.