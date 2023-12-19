Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 5,205 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

