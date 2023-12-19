Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 51,166 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,134 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

