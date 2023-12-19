VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

