Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.53.

Visteon Trading Down 0.1 %

Visteon stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

