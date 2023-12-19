Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Insider Sells C$18,985.20 in Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 47,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$18,985.20.

32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 339 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$135.60.

On Friday, December 1st, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 81,027 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$33,221.07.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.46.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

