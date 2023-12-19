Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $15,906.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00165561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.40 or 0.00531519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00400633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00112688 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,315,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

