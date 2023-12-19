Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Veradigm stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.78. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

