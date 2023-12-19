Venus BUSD Reaches Market Cap of $60.16 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $60.16 million and $2.83 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230817 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,827,246.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

