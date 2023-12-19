Velas (VLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.17 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,535,678,127 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

