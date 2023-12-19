Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

