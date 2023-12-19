Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 796,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,632,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

